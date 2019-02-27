Operative in North Carolina congressional race arrested in ‘ballot harvesting’ case

An operative in North Carolina's unresolved congressional race has been charged with obstruction and illegal ballot possession related to the 2016 and 2018 elections.
Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. was arrested after the grand jury indictments, Wake County District Atty. Lorrin Freeman said Wednesday.
Dowless was working on behalf of Republican candidate Mark Harris, who had a slim lead in last November's vote count before a new election was ordered.
According to testimony and other findings detailed at an election board hearing last week, Dowless conducted an illegal "ballot harvesting" operation. He and his assistants are accused of gathering up absentee ballots from voters by offering to put them in the mail.
State law makes it illegal for anyone other than the voter or a close relative to handle a mail-in ballot.
Also charged were people Dowless allegedly paid in 2016 to collect ballots.
Three well-known Republicans are staying out of the new election the state elections board ordered unanimously last week.
Mark Harris said Tuesday he would not run again. Harris had been the apparent winner of the 9th Congressional District race before the ballot fraud allegations surfaced.
Harris was hospitalized last month with a blood infection and said he suffered two strokes. He said he would need surgery late next month.
Former U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger and former Gov. Pat McCrory also say they won't seek the seat. The GOP's 50-year hold on the seat will be left to lesser-known candidates.
North Carolina's top elections official in January 2017 issued an urgent plea for the Trump administration to file criminal charges against Dowless.
Board of Elections Executive Director Kim Strach warned in a letter that those involved in illegally harvesting absentee ballots in rural Bladen County would likely do it again if they weren't prosecuted.
At the time, there was only an acting U.S. attorney in office. Later in 2017, Trump's appointee arrived but took no action to prosecute the matter. Instead, he assigned his staff to focus on a different priority — prosecuting a handful of noncitizens who had allegedly voted.