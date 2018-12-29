Neighborhood advocates or vigilantes? A group in Portland makes life tougher for the homeless

The Montavilla neighborhood is a place just about anybody might want to live in.
It has an “almost suburban” feel, a city website notes, but it’s near downtown Portland, with a population that’s more diverse than the city as a whole. Homes range from pricey modern to modest bungalow; businesses of every stripe do a bustling trade.
Last year Montavilla made Lonely Planet’s list of the 10 best U.S. neighborhoods.
It also broke apart over homelessness and rising crime.
Like many American cities, Portland struggles with homelessness. What’s the solution to getting people off the streets? What’s the right balance between compassion and safety? Why does the world’s richest country have so many people living in tents?
Last month, Portland-area voters funded $653 million for affordable housing, on top of $258 million in 2016. These are major investments for a city its size. But relief may be years away.
In Montavilla, the debate over homelessness has taken on an edge in the last two years as a neighborhood patrol has marched up to the line of vigilantism — and, some say, crossed it. Experts say similar groups have sprung up in other cities, including Long Beach and the west San Fernando Valley, as a conservative, tough-love response to the problem.
In June 2017, the Montavilla Neighborhood Assn. passed a resolution asking the city to “cease further sweeps of [homeless] camps” which could be “unconstitutional and human rights violations.”
That fall, a new board of directors was voted in that included Micah Fletcher, a survivor of last year’s infamous stabbings by a white supremacist on a light rail train. Around the same time, however, a new conservative nonprofit, the Montavilla Initiative, formed as an alternative. Battle lines hardened.
Montavilla Initiative began doing its own foot patrols; the city-partnered neighborhood association stopped doing them.
Interactions between citizen patrol groups led by the Montavilla Initiative and the area’s homeless are now at the center of the neighborhood’s divide. On the one hand, local officials and homeless advocates accuse Montavilla Initiative of harassing vulnerable homeless people. On the other, leaders of the nonprofit say homeless encampments foster crime, and they’re just trying to make the neighborhood safer.
Multnomah County official Kim Toevs said Montavilla Initiative members harassed people who use the county’s largest needle exchange site, part of a program that has operated for 22 years in the neighborhood. It offers addiction counseling, exchanges millions of syringes annually, and gives out Naloxone, proven to save lives by halting overdoses.
The county had to hire extra security after seven visits by the group, officials said.
“What we see here, about [their] behavior, harassing our clients, and making them feel stalked and scared, is hateful action,” Toevs said.
Ibrahim Mubarak, executive director of a homeless advocacy group, Right 2 Survive, said Montavilla Initiative members are “running havoc on houseless people,” slashing their tents, throwing cold water on them, following them around. “They’re all about getting [homeless] people out of the neighborhood,” he said.
His words were echoed by Anneliese Davis, executive director of Rahab’s Sisters, a program next door to the county needle exchange that offers a safe space, food and makeovers for women, many of whom are homeless.
“The scale of what our guests experience out there, it’s just off the charts,” she said.
Of 15 homeless people interviewed for this article, many said they’re aware of what they call the “neighborhood watchers.” One voiced support, but most said they were afraid of them. They don’t seem to differentiate between the new, Montavilla Initiative patrols and the ones the neighborhood association used to do.
“You mean the ones that harass us?” responded Amy Griffin, a homeless woman, when asked about foot patrols. She said people blow car horns “at all hours” and yell “Get out of here!” at her.
A man named Jerry, who wouldn’t give his last name, said they were “rude and disrespectful” and left him “coiled up inside.” Carlos Guzman said they threatened and cursed at his friend.
But a homeless woman who gave her name as Sky Smart expressed gratitude to Montaville Initiative for giving her woolen socks and leftover clam chowder. “Homeowners have a right to watch the neighborhood,” she said.
A video posted by Montavilla Initiative to YouTube shows a September interaction between the group and two men, one pushing a shopping cart, who use slurs and profanity and insist, “It’s our neighborhood too.”
“Where do you live?” the group’s vice chairman, Benjamin Kerensa, taunts. “Yeah, where do you even live?” Secretary Evelyn Macpherson echoes. “In the park?” Kerensa asks.
Police statistics show property crime has risen in the neighborhood in the last three years. In July, Portland Police Assn. President Daryl Turner called Portland a “cesspool” and criticized elected officials for their response to homelessness. Turner said Portland police are “catastrophically” understaffed.
The uptick in crime has motivated the Montavilla Initiative, whose members acknowledge they have no training in homeless outreach. Kerensa said the group’s approach is guided by a city foot patrol manual, but city spokeswoman Jaspreet Chahal noted that in May, the city “stopped supporting, sponsoring, and distributing information about” such foot patrols.
The patrols “have been something we’ve had to learn along the way,” said the group’s secretary, Jeff Church. “The intention is to treat people with kindness. Sometimes that works, sometimes that doesn’t.”
The group denies using violence or intimidation against homeless people.
Its leaders, including Angela Todd, Kerensa, Macpherson and Church, say the nonprofit has helped clean up Montavilla Park, including picking up discarded needles and less dangerous trash, and that its patrols increase safety. They say they scan for illegal behavior, not homelessness.
They also say they support local homeless people, and they’ve developed helpful relationships with some, such as Paul Rodriguez, who lives in his Corvette.
On two evening patrols in late November, Rodriguez and others poked heads out of tents and vehicles to chat with Montavilla Initiative members. Loneliness and isolation seemed part of it. Todd hugged one woman and called another “sweetie.” Rodriguez, Kerensa and Macpherson chatted about “bad apples” — troublemakers who ruin things for more peaceable homeless people.
Some interactions ended less amicably.
During one recent interaction with a trio of homeless people taking shelter in a church alcove, the group left after voices were raised in anger; two men seemed to have been upset by the surprise nighttime visit.
Neighbors want to “have a presence,” Todd said, and shouldn’t tolerate “mayhem,” including public urination, drug use, violent crime, people throwing rocks at cars or siphoning gas. A campaign by the nonprofit is called #enoughisenoughpdx. (PDX is Portland’s airport designation.)
But the language on a closed Facebook group called “Montavilla Public Safety,” founded by Kerensa of Montavilla Initiative about five years ago, offers a window into the animosity unleashed in the neighborhood.
The site declined to give a reporter access, but screenshots shared by an activist reflect vitriol and violence. Homeless people are called “zombies,” “terrorists,” “ferals,” “leeches” and “barbarians.” Homelessness and criminality are conflated. Frustration and anger boil over. Names and locations of specific people are included.
“It’s clear, they will steal, rape, injure, murder us hard working citizens without a care in the world,” one participant writes.
One user writes he doesn’t patrol “because I think I would not be able to abstain from cracking some skulls.” Homeless people should get legal heroin, Kerensa writes, to “dose themselves off if they wish. Natural selection.”
Users write of taking justice in their own hands, or using drones with video capability to observe local camps — something two homeless interviewees said does occur.
Randy Teig, who worked for years with neighborhood stakeholders including Montavilla Initiative members as a police sergeant, said he had cautioned Montavilla Initiative members, but doubts they listened.
Teig left the bureau in 2018, but said he knows the group well. He cautioned that online “groupthink,” no matter the politics, can be dangerous.
“There’s polarization in the community right now, no question,” he said. “People are frustrated, and frustrated people do stupid [stuff].”
Schmid is a special correspondent