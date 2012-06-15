Advertisement

Nik Wallenda and Niagara Falls

Jun 14, 2012 | 5:07 PM
Nik Wallenda will attempt to cross Niagara Falls on a cable Friday. He will use a safety line but is not happy about it. "I'm wearing a tether because they're making me wear a tether," he said. "I don't trust it. It's not the way my mind works."
