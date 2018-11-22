Balloons and blankets at frigid Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Fans of tradition refused to let cold temperatures put a damper on watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, snuggling in blankets and sleeping bags to watch the giant balloons and bands go by.
Tony Stout camped out with his extended family since 2 a.m. to make sure they got a good view of his son, who would be in the parade with the Ohio State University marching band. They traveled from Columbus, Ohio, for the parade.
"Ohhh, I'm freezing and numb, but excited," he said.
Forecasters say it could be the coldest Thanksgiving in well over a century on Thursday, with the National Weather Service projecting temperatures in the low 20s and sustained winds of up to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph, just inside the safe zone for the balloons to fly.
City officials said the 16 giant character balloons such as SpongeBob SquarePants and Charlie Brown could fly safely, although their maximum altitude would be adjusted if necessary.
Diana Ross, John Legend, Martina McBride and the Muppets from "Sesame Street" are slated to perform in the frigid cold.
Thursday has the potential to be New York City's coldest Thanksgiving since 1901, when the temperature only got up to 26 degrees. The coldest on record was in 1871, when the high was 22 degrees.
The Macy's parade started in 1924.
New York City issued an extreme cold weather alert and urged anyone going outside to wear hats, scarves, gloves and layered clothing and to keep their fingertips, earlobes and noses covered to prevent frostbite.
Police Commissioner James O'Neill said thousands of officers would be stationed along the parade route. They include counterterrorism teams with long guns, plainclothes officers mixed in with the crowd and a new squad of K-9 teams that can sniff out explosives from a few hundred feet away.
The parade runs 46 blocks from the west side of Central Park to Macy's flagship store in midtown Manhattan.
The parade features about 8,000 marchers, including high school bands from across the country, and two dozen floats culminating with the arrival of Santa Claus. NBC telecast the parade, which started at 6 a.m. Pacific time.
Ross, 74, was to perform a song from her new Christmas album and then be joined on her float by some of her family members, including daughter Tracee Ellis Ross, a star of ABC's "black-ish," and actor son Evan Ross.
Others in the lineup included Bad Bunny, Kane Brown and Ella Mai, Pentatonix, Rita Ora, Sugarland, Anika Noni Rose, Barenaked Ladies, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke, Bazzi, Ashley Tisdale and Carly Pearce.