“Be like John” is the lesson of ‘John Candy: I Like Me’

Joshua Rothkopf is film editor of the Los Angeles Times. He most recently served as senior movies editor at Entertainment Weekly. Before then, Rothkopf spent 16 years at Time Out New York, where he was film editor and senior film critic. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Sight and Sound, Empire, Rolling Stone and In These Times, where he was chief film critic from 1999 to 2003.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.
Cody Long is a former video journalist and producer for the Los Angeles Times who focused on food video. Originally from San Diego, Long received his bachelor’s in art with an emphasis in photography from San Diego State University. He has produced Emmy award-winning content for the San Diego Union-Tribune and has had clients including Sony Interactive, HSN, American Airlines and CQ Roll Call.