TIFF Interview: Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and director Cody Fern with “Closing Night”

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Watch Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and director Cody Fern discuss their new film, Closing Night in the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House. The stars and director dive into playing estranged sisters, exploring complex family dynamics and motherhood, the on-set chemistry and trust between the cast, and Fern’s transition to feature directing.