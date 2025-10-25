Hear directly from literary luminaries, learn the latest trends directly from booksellers and be among the first to learn about The Times’ annual Festival of Books. Join our community of book lovers and let’s get reading!
Recent Newsletters
‘A Guardian and a Thief’ author Megha Majumdar discusses her new novel, set in Kolkata during a climate catastrophe.
‘Mystery Train’ author Greil Marcus discusses his seminal rock ‘n’ roll book, which is being rereleased for its 50th anniversary.
‘What a Time to Be Alive’ author Jade Chang talks social media. We also check in with the Book Jewel bookstore in Westchester.
‘Crooks’ author Lou Berry talks crime stories. We also check in with Small World Books.
Scott Anderson talks about his new book, ‘King of Kings.’ We also check in with the owner of Malibu Village Books.
Ada Tseng and Jon Healey, authors of ‘Breaking Into New Hollywood,’ talk about how they wrote their new book and why they wanted to share the day-to-day stories of entertainment industry workers.
Emily Hunt Kivel talks about her debut novel, ‘Dwelling.’ We also check in with Manhattan Beach literary outpost Pages, A Bookstore.