Seasoned journalists guide you through people, politics and policy from Sacramento, Washington and beyond.
Sign up for the L.A. Times California Politics newsletter
Deeply reported insights into legislation, politics and policy from Sacramento, Washington and beyond. In your inbox twice per week.
By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.
Recent Newsletters
Trump’s antics helping supporters of Prop. 50
Our personal data is valuable. A Brazilian tech entrepreneur thinks we should get paid for it.
A gutsy move to increase housing and oil drilling. But not high-speed rail
Large crowds are expected to protest President Trump and his policies at ‘No Kings’ events. Some on the right are framing them as ‘Hate America’ rallies.
Will Alex Padilla trade the U.S. Senate for the California governor’s office?
President Trump said Wednesday night that both Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his plan, securing the hostage release in exchange for a limited Israeli troop withdrawal.
Forget the high-road jibber-jabber. Prop. 50 is about who controls Congress
Trump, Hegseth and Vance gave us another week of the onslaught and overload.
Where’s the housing help for the middle class?
Your California Politics team
-
-
-
I have more than two decades of experience covering California as editor, writer and columnist.