Jay Cutler is returning to Soldier Field for the Bears-Packers opener

Jay Cutler is coming back to Soldier Field. Next week. Opening night. Bears vs. Packers.

The former Bears quarterback will be in the building as a fan when the NFL raises the curtain on the 2019 season. Cutler, who will be joined by his wife, Kristin Cavallari, revealed his plans Wednesday afternoon during an interview on “Waddle and Silvy” on WMVP-AM 1000.

“Just kind of going to go as a fan and watch the game and enjoy it,” Cutler said. “I’ve never really watched a game from the stadium from that view. So it’s going to be fun. I’m looking forward to it.”

Cutler was the Bears’ starter for eight consecutive season openers from 2009-16. For what it’s worth, he posted a 4-4 record on opening day. Now he’ll have a different vantage point as his true successor, Mitch Trubisky, leads the Bears into a season with Super Bowl buzz.

Last year was Cutler’s first season out of football, his first full year of retirement. And the 36-year-old former quarterback said he has plans to be more dialed in on NFL games this season.

He said he was watching the Bears’ playoff loss to the Eagles in January when Cody Parkey missed a 43-yard field-goal attempt that would have sent the Bears to the divisional round to play the Rams. Cutler and Parkey had been teammates with the Dolphins in 2017.

“I felt awful for him,” Cutler said of Parkey. “He’s a good kid and it was a tough year. It was a tough situation. And I feel like everyone thought he was going to miss it and he did. It’s just unfortunate because you know he’s doing everything possible (to make it) and it’s the last thing in the world he wants to happen. But it happened. And you’ve got to move on.”

Cutler also weighed in on the league’s biggest news of the past week, the surprising retirement of 29-year-old Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

“I think everyone is surprised,” Cutler said. “You’re surprised when you hear it. But I think when you take a step back and you listen to him talk, you kind of reflect on how much thought and time he has put into this decision. You could kind of see it and paint the picture in his head. So it’s not that surprising, I guess.”

Cutler appreciated Luck’s candid explanation of how the physical and mental toll of working through serious injuries prompted his decision.

“He’s a really smart guy,” Cutler said. “I think he probably has a lot of interests outside of football that he wants to explore and I think the main thing, which says a lot about his character and who he is, is that he just didn’t feel like he could perform the way he wanted to perform; he couldn’t invest the time the way he wanted to invest. And if he wasn’t 100 percent all in and able to do it at the caliber that he wanted to do it, he couldn’t do it.”

What about Cutler’s own physical state as he moves further away from his playing days?

“There are certain things that have gotten better. There are certain things that just aren’t going to get better,” he said. “Just the wear and tear and getting beaten down all the time, you get better in that regard just because you’re not destroying your body at all times. But certain mobility things and stiffness, it kind of is what it is.”

Cutler did not reveal where he’ll be sitting for the Bears’ season opener. But his attendance is notable.