Worried about your frequent flyer miles expiring? United Airlines says now you can keep MileagePlus miles forever.

It’s no longer use it or lose it when it comes to frequent flyer miles at United Airlines.

Miles earned through United’s loyalty program, MileagePlus, will no longer expire, Chicago-based United said in a news release Wednesday.

Previously, United travelers’ miles expired if their accounts remained inactive for 18 months. Delta Air Lines and JetBlue also don’t give travelers a deadline to redeem miles.

American Airlines requires customers earn or redeem miles at least once every 18 months to keep miles from expiring. But the airline gives customers an extra 18 months after expiration to reactive expired miles, for a fee.

