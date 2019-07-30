As notorious gangster John Dillinger’s body to be exhumed, 3 things you might not know about his last day in Chicago

The body of John Dillinger, one of the most infamous gangsters of the 20th century, is scheduled to be exhumed from an Indiana cemetery more than 85 years after he was shot to death outside a Chicago movie theater.

Earlier this month, the Indiana State Department of Health approved a request from Dillinger’s nephew, Michael C. Thompson, to have the remains dug up and then reburied at Crown Hill Cemetery in September, according to officials.

While Dillinger was born in Indianapolis and broke out of a northwest Indiana jail with a wooden pistol whittled with a razor blade, his life came to an end in Chicago.

Here are 3 things you might not have known about that fateful night:

<b>Chicago was in the midst of a heat wave the evening Dillinger decided to go see a movie. </b>

It was July 22, 1934, a Sunday night. Dillinger was wearing a straw hat, white shirt, gray tie, white canvas shoes and gray trousers. He had a pistol in his trousers.

People stand around the blood stain from John Dillinger, 32, in the alley behind the Biograph Theater in Chicago. Dillinger was shot and killed by FBI agents on July 22, 1934 after receiving a tip from Dillinger's friend Anna Sage. Sage, known as the "Woman in Red," told authorites that she, Dillinger, and Dillinger's girlfriend Polly Hamilton would be at the movies and to look for her dressed in red. Some reports say Sage was actually dressed in orange. (Chicago Tribune historical photo)....OUTSIDE TRIBUNE CO.- NO MAGS, NO SALES, NO INTERNET, NO TV, CHICAGO OUT, NO DIGITAL MANIPULATION... (Chicago Tribune)

About 16 federal agents and East Chicago, Indiana, police officers took up positions outside the Biograph Theater, where he’d gone to see the gangster film “Manhattan Melodrama.”

Dillinger was shot to death by federal agents while walking out of the Biograph in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Dillinger reportedly reached for his pistol when confronted by law enforcement. He was 31.

<b>Dillinger was accompanied by two women that evening. One of them betrayed him </b>

Mrs. Anna Sage (nicknamed Women in Red) sits in her attorney's office on Sept. 27, 1935. Sage told her attorney's and the press of her flight from gang retaliation after she betrayed John Dillinger to the federal agents who shot him to death on July 22, 1934 at the Biograph Theater in Chicago. Sage told the FBI she would wear red to the theater as a distinctive mark, so they could find Dillinger. 'Baby Face' Nelson was said to be after Sage to avenge Dillinger's death. Sage said she made a deal with famous FBI agent Melvin Purvis. In exchange for information on Dillinger's whereabouts, she would not be deported to her home country of Romania. Sage, who owned a brothel, was fighting deportation by Chicago authorities. Her lawyers were Thomas J. Johnson Sr. and Jr., with offices at 160 N. LaSalle Street. (Chicago Tribune historical photo)....OUTSIDE TRIBUNE CO.- NO MAGS, NO SALES, NO INTERNET, NO TV, CHICAGO OUT, NO DIGITAL MANIPULATION... (Chicago Tribune)

Anna Sage, one of the two women with Dillinger, betrayed him and told the FBI that Dillinger would be at the movie theater.

Sage, a northwest Indiana madame, asked for a share of the reward money and leniency with the immigration bureau in exchange for helping the FBI capture Dillinger.

<b>Dillinger’s body, even rumors about his body, drew crowds</b>

Dillinger’s body was first taken to Alexian Brothers Hospital at Belden and Racine avenues, then to the Cook County morgue at Polk and Wood streets. Massive crowds lined up outside the morgue to get a glimpse of the man who became public enemy No. 1.

Betty and Rosella Nelson, along with a large crowd of people, view the body of John Dillinger at the Cook County Morgue, located at Polk and Wood Streets, in Chicago. In the days after Dillinger was killed on July 22, 1934, massive crowds lined up outside the morgue to get a glimpse of the notorious public enemy. (Chicago Herald & Examiner historical photo) (Chicago Tribune Historical Photo)

Another crowd, an estimated 5,000 people, gathered in the 4500 block of Sheridan Road in the Uptown neighborhood because people believed Dillinger’s body was there.

Initially, there was one police officer on duty to monitor the crowd. More officers were dispatched as the crowd mushroomed, and they struggled to keep the street clear for traffic.

