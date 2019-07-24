Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share

Paris heat wave poses new threat to fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral, architect says

Firefighters, top, watch workers at Notre Dame cathedral, Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Paris. French police scientists were starting to examine Notre Dame Cathedral on Thursday for the first time since last week’s devastating fire.
July 24, 2019
8:18 AM
Share

The chief architect of France’s historic monuments says he’s afraid that the heat wave sweeping Europe could cause the vaulted ceilings of fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral to collapse.

Dozens of sensors dotted around the 12th-century monument have shown no indication that it’s deteriorating, but architect Philippe Villeneuve is worried.

Villeneuve told reporters Wednesday the stone walls are still saturated with water sprayed by firefighters during the April 15 blaze. He says they could dry too fast amid the record temperatures expected in Paris this week.

He said so far the masonry is stable but the structure remains fragile. He said “what I fear is that the joints or the masonry, as they dry, lose their cohesion ... and all of sudden, the vault gives way.”

Advertisement

Specialists are working to stabilize the cathedral’s structure before reconstruction work begins.

Advertisement