When suburban golf courses close, residents and cities often clash over what to do with the land. Some manage to avoid the drama.

Wildflowers spread across the Highland Park Country Club golf course in the northern suburb. Kids are welcome to run on the grass. Neighbors are invited to stroll through the park that now occupies the land, on their way to and from the city’s downtown.

Golf courses are not just for golf anymore — not in communities that have figured out what to do with acreage abandoned by a shrinking sport.

Nationally, the number of golf courses has shrunk 8% since 2006, according to the National Golf Foundation. Illinois has lost 2.6% of its courses since 1995, though more of them — 182 now, compared with 169 — are municipal courses, according to the NGF.

With the sport of golf in a sand trap, some municipalities need to figure out what they want from foundering courses and brace for a rousing, if not bruising, community tug-of-war over what to do with the suddenly available land. A few communities, including Highland Park, played land-acquisition chess adroitly. Others are embroiled in neighbor vs. landowner controversies.

Converting golf courses to any other use is not as easy as it might seem. Regardless of the aspirations of the property owner and the ambitions of local residents, many courses are invisibly hemmed in by long-standing zoning and land-use restrictions. Protections that initially guaranteed course owners and adjacent homeowners mutually assured green space now complicate efforts to build on the land and can even undermine attempts to transform courses to parks.

In west suburban Bloomingdale, the battle over the former Indian Lakes course is in a momentary lull, said community activist and longtime resident Dan McGuire, 55.

He has lived adjacent to the course for 20 years and, it’s true, he said, that his initial concern about the dense residential subdivision proposed for the course was driven by worry about his own home value. In 2017, K. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., a Matawan, New Jersey, homebuilder, introduced a plan that the shuttered course be rezoned to allow for residential development.

But McGuire and like-minded residents quickly realized that keeping open space in their own backyards would take more than their self-interested voices. They created an advocacy group, Concerned Citizens of Bloomingdale, to rally other village residents around the cause of keeping the 250 acres open. After all, argue McGuire and his compatriots, the golf course was originally allowed as a package deal with adjacent development.

“That land is specifically zoned for open space. The housing that was built around it was built around an open tract,” McGuire said. “It’s in the comprehensive land-use plan of Bloomingdale that it stay open.”

The controversy is at a stalemate. The resident-advocates don’t have a recommendation as to what should happen with the former course, other than it remain open and that its current zoning remain in place, McGuire said.

Neither Bloomingdale village officials nor Hovnanian officials responded to repeated requests for comment.

In the southwest suburb of Homewood, residents and the village are debating the fate of the Calumet Country Club. Its owners want to disconnect the club and its 130-acre golf course from the village to smooth the way for commercial and recreational development. Local residents want the course to remain open space, as reported by the Tribune in July.

“We’re not in favor of what they want to develop there and would not approve the zoning,” said Homewood Village Manager Jim Marino. “Our expectation is that they would attempt to annex to Hazel Crest and then approach Hazel Crest about the development.”

Citizens determined to prevent courses from being developed are up against formidable economic forces, said Michael Farren, a research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University in Arlington, Virginia.

It’s healthy for obsolete developments, from shopping malls to golf courses, to resurrect as more relevant facilities, he said. That new uses for many courses are dampened by decades-old land-use covenants is evidence that communities should infuse plans with more flexibility, not less, Farren said.

“The conversation should be larger than: ‘What should we do with this particular piece of property that’s now coming on the market?’ It should provoke the broader conversation of how do we zone and restrict usage of property throughout the entire municipality?” he said. “It could be a chance to rethink other big parcels. “

Re-use potential is complicated even more when municipalities layer on economic development incentives and aspirations for gaining tax revenue, added Nathan Jensen, a professor of government at the University of Texas in Austin.

“We could think that the land will roll into use at full (market) value, but developers are good at extracting tax incentives,” he said. Incentives are commonly used bargaining chips for including affordable housing, open space, infrastructure and land for public uses, such as schools, he said. But all of that negotiation is secondary to the first and biggest one: rezoning.

“A lot of these courses are selling for $2 million or even $1 million, and the owners try to make a go of it as a business, with development as a fallback,” said Chris Charnas, a Winnetka-based commercial real estate broker who specializes in golf courses nationally.

There’s only one problem: “A lot of these courses, though they look like they are developable, are not.”

Golf courses are often where they are because the land is not suitable for residential development, according to Charnas. The parcel could be a natural or engineered wetland that helps keep adjacent houses dry. The underpinnings of the topography might not be easy to build on. And often the course narrows and widens in a layout interesting for golfers but impossible for builders, he said. “There’s often not space to put roads and houses where fairways are,” he said.

These factors plus long-ago political horse trading are why open-space zoning for golf courses is so hard to change, he said.

Rezoning is the last, best hope for two of the golf courses owned by Naperville-based real estate investor Sonny Oberoi.

In 2016, he bought Turnberry, a 176-acre golf course that is one of four located in northwest suburban Lakewood, and he has been struggling ever since to turn a profit on it. A recent surge in golfers eager to get to the links after a soggy spring is a welcome respite and could signal a financial turnaround, finally, but he’d be happy to sell the course, he said.

Meanwhile, he can’t give away Chicago Golf and Tiki Tees, the DeKalb facility he bought when adjacent homeowners couldn’t muster the resources to purchase and preserve the course.

To his chagrin, the DeKalb course is zoned only to be a golf course, so “there’s nothing else I can do with it,” Oberoi said. “Before we shut it down, we approached the Park District to give it to them for free, but they already have two golf courses and they don’t want it.” Neither did the city and neither did the local forest preserve.

Oberoi continues to pay $16,000 annually in property taxes for the DeKalb course (half of what Turnberry yields to local taxing bodies), even though “that beautiful golf course has turned into a weed farm.”

The city of Highland Park sidestepped many of these tripping points by acquiring its in-town golf course years ago and sharing responsibility for it with the city Park District.

Still, even municipal guardianship could not withstand the undertow of the eroding golf popularity.

Now in his third term as president of the Highland Park Park District, resident and attorney Brian Kaplan said he saw the demise of the municipally owned and operated Highland Park Country Club early on. With the equally popular municipal Sunset Valley course competing a little ways to the south, “we realized, golf is not a winning proposition, economically,” Kaplan said. The two courses were each losing $250,000 annually, he said, and competed for the dwindling attention and dollars of local golfers.

In 2018, the city and Park District hammered out a deal to upgrade Sunset Valley, sell Highland Park to the Park District, and convert that course to a park.

Collaborating with adjacent homeowners who were worried that their manicured views would be overrun by raucous ballgames, the Park District focused on infusing the greens with both nature and recreational areas, said Rebecca Grill, natural areas manager with the Highland Park Park District. The three-year “back to nature” project will cost $1.4 million.

“We call it ‘nature with parking,’ ” she said. “The desire of the majority of residents in most communities is walking. This property offers vistas for walking and for bike riding. It’s an amazing opportunity to start from scratch.”

Joanne Cleaver is a freelance reporter.

