Recent Newsletters
The Dodgers’ offense is shut down by Trey Yesavage as the Toronto Blue Jays win Game 5 to take a 3-2 World Series lead.
Everyone seemed pretty tired, but the Blue Jays come through against the remnants of the Dodgers bullpen to even the World Series.
Will Klein is amazing out of the bullpen, and Freddie Freeman walks it off as Dodgers win an incredible Game 3.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto put the Dodgers on his back and carried them to a victory in Game 2 of the World Series.
That was a terrible, no good, very bad Game 1 of the World Series. All the Dodgers can do is shake it off and come out strong in Game 2.
A look at how the Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays match up ahead of Game 1 of the World Series tonight.
The Dodgers will have had a week off before Game 1 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays begins. Will that hurt them?
Shohei Ohtani hits three home runs and strikes out 10 in six shutout innings in a moment unlike any other in baseball history.
Pitchers are going eight, sometimes even nine innings. What is happening this postseason for the Dodgers?
Out of the frying pan and into the fire? The Dodgers face the team with the best record in baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Dodgers close out their NLDS series with the Phillies with a stomach-churning extra-innings victory/
The Phillies struck back in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Dodgers. What does Game 4 hold in store for us?
The Dodgers Dugout Team
Houston Mitchell is an assistant sports editor, writer of the Dodgers Dugout newsletter and editor of all of the sports newsletters for the Los Angeles Times.