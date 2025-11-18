Advertisement

Essential-CA-stacked-darkmode.svg

We’ll bring you fresh ideas from our newsroom; key context on the issues that affect you; and diverse voices that are helping to shape the state and beyond.

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Manage your L.A. Times newsletter subscriptions

Recent Newsletters

Your Essential California Team

Advertisement