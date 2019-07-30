Rob Gronkowski buys Miami condo with sweeping views from another ex-athlete | Photos

Surely Dolphins fans won’t mind inviting Rob Gronkowski to the neighborhood.

The recently retired New England Patriots tight end just bought a condo in Miami for $1.7 million after selling his Boston penthouse for $2.3 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“The corner-unit condo takes in sweeping city and ocean views from the 39th floor of the Marquis, a 63-story skyscraper on Biscayne Bay,” The Times writes. “Comprised of two units, it has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,850 square feet.”

The condo was sold by retired soccer star John Carew, who played for English club Aston Villa. Agents from Douglas Elliman represented the buyer and seller.

While there is perhaps no more appropriate ex-Pat to make his home in Miami than the fun-loving Gronk, don’t get any ideas of the three-time Super Bowl champ making a football comeback with the Dolphins.

If he were to come out of retirement — which even his South Florida-based agent Drew Rosenhaus has hinted at — Gronkowski would much more likely resume his bromance with Tom Brady in New England.

TMZ surmises that the Miami pad may be convenient for Gronk’s girlfriend Camille Kostek and her modeling career.

At the very least, this will allow Gronk to create some better memories in South Florida than his last football play down here, which will forever live in infamy.

