Snake slithers in and pollutes water supply with E. coli

A snake is to blame for a finding of E. coli bacteria in a Delray Beach water well that supplies the city, a city spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Residents do not need to boil their water, spokeswoman Gina Carter said.

Animal feces can contain E. coli and can pollute water systems. Municipal utility departments use an assortment of techniques to eliminate the bacteria, including chlorine and ultraviolet light.

Delray Beach utilities department staff discovered the bacteria in the water on Aug. 7, but treated samples tested on Aug. 6, 7, 9 and 10 tested negative for coliforms and E. coli, Carter said.

Advertisement

A contractor found the snake in the well before the water was treated by Delray Beach, she said. The well was removed from circulation and will be disinfected and retested before the city uses its water again, she said.

Carter said it’s not known what kind of snake it was, how big it was or whether it was dead or alive.