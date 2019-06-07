Today: Mexico’s Caravan Crackdown

When Notre Dame Cathedral was ravaged by fire in April, it began a debate over how to restore the landmark: Re-create the old structure, or go in a new direction? If officials choose the former, they could find help in a forest clearing in central France, where history is being made — or, more precisely, being remade. At the Guedelon medieval construction site, workers are re-creating a 13th century castle with the methods and materials in use in the Middle Ages.