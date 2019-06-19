Today: Who Could Best Dump Trump?

If you had to create an ideal Democratic candidate to defeat President Trump in the 2020 election, who would that person be? The answer, according to the latest USC Dornsife/L.A. Times national poll of likely Democratic primary voters: white, middle-aged and male. That, even though the candidate field includes a selection of women, people of color and millennials. Politically speaking, a small majority in the poll favored a moderate over a more liberal or progressive candidate. Of course, some question whether the so-called electability of a candidate should be a focus. But many polls have found that a majority of Democrats say candidates’ policy views matter less than their ability to beat Trump, who officially kicked off his reelection campaign Tuesday night with a rally that often resembled a time warp to 2016 — with multiple references to Hillary Clinton and her emails.