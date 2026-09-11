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Dive into the stickiest questions around food and culture in L.A. and the California borderlands with award-winning journalist Daniel Hernandez.
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Where food and culture intersect with society, the sublime and the streets. The stickiest questions around food and culture in L.A. and beyond with award-winning journalist Daniel Hernandez.
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Daniel Hernandez is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times covering food, culture and society. He is former Food editor and staff writer in Entertainment.