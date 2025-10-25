Advertisement

L.A. on the Record

Thoughtful context, dishy tidbits, occasional deep dives and a healthy dose of palace intrigue from L.A. Times city hall reporters.

We’ll tell you about important election campaigns and what happens once our politicians take office: their plans, their stumbles, their struggles to keep their promises.

Get the lowdown on L.A. politics

Sign up for our L.A. City Hall newsletter to get weekly insights, scoops and analysis.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Manage your L.A. Times newsletter subscriptions

Recent Newsletters

The L.A. on the Record Team

  • David Zahniser

    David Zahniser covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.

  • Rebecca Ellis staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025

    Rebecca Ellis

    Rebecca Ellis covers Los Angeles County government for the Los Angeles Times.

  • Noah Goldberg staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025

    Noah Goldberg

    Noah Goldberg covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.

  • Cindy Chang.

    Cindy Chang

    Cindy Chang is city editor at the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement