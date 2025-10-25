Thoughtful context, dishy tidbits, occasional deep dives and a healthy dose of palace intrigue from L.A. Times city hall reporters.
Recent Newsletters
Measure G will make Fesia Davenport’s job obselete. She’ll get $2 million before she goes.
Mejia has secured a plum role in the high-stakes legal battle over homelessness, at a moment of intense scrutiny over city homelessness programs.
It’s the largest sex abuse settlement in the world. Attorneys are fighting to hold it together.
L.A. Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez drew his first challenger in next year’s election. His opponent happens to live in his apartment complex.
In 1985, the L.A. City Council voted to expand the Convention Center for hundreds of millions of dollars. Forty years later, history is repeating itself.
What do Soto-Martinez and McOsker have in common, besides being very lucky so far?
Good morning, and welcome to L.A. on the Record — our City Hall newsletter.
The San Fernando Valley will host several sporting events during the 2028 Olympics.
In its lawsuit, the L.A. Community Action Network says the city should have disclosed a vote to remove 9,800 homeless encampments over four years.
There’s plenty of finger-pointing to go around after voters accidentally repealed Measure J. But solutions are not so forthcoming.
Days after mass immigration raids came to Los Angeles, City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado started looking for money to help the city’s undocumented residents.
The county bought its new headquarters for $200 million. The cost of earthquake-proofing it has some balking.