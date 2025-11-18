All things Lakers, all the time.
Get all the Lakers news you need in Thuc Nhi Nguyen's weekly newsletter.
By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.
In our Lakers newsletter, we provide previews of upcoming games, a look back at what has happened in the season, a closer look at the players, and links to the best stories by The Times’ crew of NBA reporters.
We’ll come to your inbox about once a week, so if you love the Lakers, this is a quick and thorough way to keep track of your team.
Recent Newsletters
Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic established themselves as one of the league’s most dynamic duos while LeBron James was out.
Rui Hachimura compared to Michael Jordan? In one key area, at least, it holds for Lakers coach JJ Redick.
The Lakers’ early season commitment to playing hard has helped them weather injury storms and roster uncertainty.
One play showed why there could be a bright future for Deandre Ayton’s revenge tour and the Lakers’ title hopes.
Luka Doncic’s ability to bridge the gap between inner child and outward seasoned veteran will define the Lakers’ success.
With Luka Doncic making his preseason debut Tuesday, we are one step closer to seeing what this Lakers team really looks like.
A new host for the Lakers newsletter, and some new players on the Lakers as we close in on another season.