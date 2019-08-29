What is Eastern Equine Encephalitis? Deadly mosquito-borne illness making headlines had one human case in Pennsylvania last year

A rare and deadly mosquito-borne illness making headlines around the country had one confirmed human case in Pennsylvania last year, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

In the United States, an average of seven human cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, are reported annually by the Centers for Disease Control. But this summer, the virus is reportedly undergoing a new, intense cycle that one epidemiologist says could last for several years.

On Tuesday, the Boston Globe reported four people in Massachusetts have been infected with EEE since August, most recently a woman who died Sunday. ABC News reports there also have been three suspected cases in Michigan.

In July, health officials in Florida also issued an advisory after several chickens in the same flock tested positive for the virus.

Advertisement

Nate Wardle, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, said there have been no confirmed cases of EEE in the commonwealth this year, but last year’s case was believed to be the state’s first since 1979.

Here’s what you need to know about Eastern equine encephalitis, including your risk of acquiring it in Pennsylvania:

What is EEE?

According to the CDC, EEE is a rare but serious disease caused by a virus. The virus has a cycle that begins by infecting birds that live in freshwater swamps and other areas, including the Atlantic seaboard, and is then spread bird to bird by infected mosquitoes. If a mosquito infected with EEE bites a horse or human, the animal or person can become sick.

The risk of getting EEE is highest from late July through September when mosquitoes are very active. You can only get the virus from a mosquito. People and horses do not spread the disease.

Advertisement

What are the symptoms of EEE?

EEE remains very, very rare and most people who get it never develop symptoms. That’s the important thing to remember.

Both the CDC and the Pennsylvania Health Department say the first symptoms of EEE are high fever, stiff neck, headache, and lack of energy. These symptoms can show up anywhere from three to 10 days after someone is bitten by an infected mosquito and can last one to two weeks. In these cases, patients can expect complete recovery.

A very small percentage of patients with the EEE virus have more serious symptoms, including encephalitis. Encephalitis is inflammation of the brain, and can eventually transition from causing a fever, headache, drowsiness, and vomiting to a coma. ABC News quoted Dr. Todd Ellerin, director of Infectious Diseases and vice chair of the Department of Medicine at South Shore Health in Massachusetts, as saying that “one-third of people die from this, and a substantial number of the survivors have permanent neurologic damage.”

How is EEE diagnosed and treated?

The CDC says blood or spinal fluid must be sent to a laboratory and examined for genetic evidence of the virus to get a proper diagnosis. Unfortunately, there is no treatment and hospitalization is often necessary in those with more serious symptoms. Some people who survive the worst of the disease are permanently disabled, but officials say few people with the most serious symptoms recover completely.

Just how rare is EEE in Pennsylvania and other states?

Very rare. According to the Pennsylvania Health Department, since 1964, only three human cases have been reported in Pennsylvania. There was one in 1968, one in 1979, and one last year.

By comparison, there have been eight reported cases in New York from 2009 to 2018, seven reported cases in North Carolina, and as many as 13 cases in Florida.

Previous outbreak years of EEE include 2004 to 2006 and 2010 to 2012. More than 25 people developed encephalitis from 2010 to 2012.

What can someone do to protect themselves from EEE?

The CDC says the best way to protect yourself is to keep mosquitoes from biting you.

Advertisement

The Pennsylvania Health Department recommends that children and adults wear mosquito repellent while outdoors from April to October, especially at dusk and dawn when many mosquito species are actively feeding. The insect repellent should contain DEET, which deters and repels mosquitoes but does not kill them.

To learn more about EEE, visit https://www.cdc.gov/easternequineencephalitis/.