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An insider guide to the ever-changing world of theme parks, coming to you straight from SoCal — the theme park capital of the world.
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Mr. Todd’s Wild Ride is a newsletter about theme parks written by journalist Todd Martens, an unabashed theme park fan. Coming to you straight from Southern California, the theme park capital of the world, it’s your guide to having the best day ever at the parks, and a place to geek out on the history and artistry of these legendary themed wonderlands. Ready for the rope drop?
Introducing Mr. Todd himself
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Todd Martens is a features columnist at the Los Angeles Times who writes about theme parks and West Coast Experiences, among other topics.