Artie Lange is home from rehab and looks drastically different

Artie Lange has returned home from rehab and is looking great.

“Great to be home!” the comedian, 51, posted Tuesday on Twitter. “7 months 14 days sober but one day at a time. Lots of new stories to tell. Will announce some new tour dates on Friday. Thanks for the support. Love you all.”

The New Jersey-born comic — and former longtime contributor to “The Howard Stern Show” — also shared a photo of himself in the tweet. The picture shows Lange smiling and looking much thinner and healthier than he has in the past.

Great to be home! 7 months 14 days sober but one day at a time. Lots of new stories to tell. Will announce some new tour dates on Friday. Thanks for the support. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/vkdN7gMCSI — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) September 10, 2019

Lange entered rehab earlier this year after twice testing positive for cocaine.

The comedian’s struggles with substance abuse have been well-documented. In January, a rep from Lange’s team wrote in a since-deleted tweet on the comedian’s page that he was “undergoing a long term treatment program” and that he “loves and respects his fans.”

Tuesday’s post by Lange comes about nine months after he referenced his appearance and shared a photo of himself in a tweet on Dec. 17.

“My nose looks like it got hit w 32 yrs of gambling drugs booze strippers,” he wrote at the time.

Below Lange’s post Tuesday about leaving rehab, many social media users were quick to share their support for the comedian.

“You look great my man,” tweeted actor Michael Rappaport. “So happy for you.”

Another comedian, Mike Cannon, shared a similar sentiment. “So happy for you Artie, you look great!” he wrote.

And radio host Stacey Prussman tweeted, “You look amazing Artie!”

Lange was previously arrested in 2017 on drug charges after cops allegedly found heroin, cocaine and drug paraphernalia in his possession, according to NJ.com.