SEE IT: Bison charges, tosses 9-year-old girl into the air at Yellowstone

A 9-year-old girl was tossed into the air by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park on Monday afternoon.

Around 50 people in a group were within 5 to 10 feet from the bison for at least 20 minutes as they passed by on a trail before it attacked, the National Parks Service said in a news release.

The 9-year-old girl from Odessa, Fla., was tossed several feet into the air by the bison. She was taken to the Old Faithful Lodge by her parents and treated by the park’s emergency medical team. She was then taken to the Old Faithful Medical Clinic, where she was treated and released.

A video that appears to be of the incident was posted to Twitter on Monday night. It shows the bison charge three people who have strayed from the trail. An adult man and woman run away while a little girl is violently thrown into the air by the bison.

No citations have been issued, but the incident is still under investigation, the parks service said.

Visitors are always advised to stay at least 25 yards away from large animals in the park, like bison. People are advised to turn around and walk away from a wild animal rather than pass by in such close proximity.

There were an estimated 4,527 bison in Yellowstone as of August 2018. A male bison can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and can run up to 30 miles per hour.