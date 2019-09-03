SEE IT: Another video surfaces of a cop having too good a time with dancer at West Indian Day Parade

For cops, patrolling the West Indian Day Parade can really be a grind.

Another video surfaced Tuesday showing a uniformed NYPD police officer grinding up on a reveler at Monday’s parade.

The video, acquired by the Daily News, shows a scantily-clad dancer with long braids, a tank top and beige leggings along the parade route gyrating in front of the cop, who quickly joins in. The officer thrusts up behind the dancer and touches her bottom before another woman slaps it away.

The officer’s tongue is happily lolling out of his mouth as he dances behind the woman as everyone dances around him, the video shows.

In a video released Monday, a woman dressed in a bright yellow top and bikini bottoms stepped up to different officer and shook her booty as a crowd gathered, smiling, laughing and taking video with their phones.

A few feet away, two more women separately tried a similar dances with other cops.

While the woman grinds up on the officer in the earlier video, the cop remains a gentleman and doesn’t touch the dancer.

Revelers often try to dance with police at the parade — and it has caused trouble for some cops.

NYPD brass opened an investigation in 2011 into a similar video that showed two officers play-thrusting along with women gyrating against them.

One of the officers, Det. Gregory Gordon, was transferred from Brooklyn to Staten Island after the viral video surfaced. Gordon found himself investigated again in 2016 following a Daily News report exposing angry anti-black and anti-Muslim comments he made on social media.

An email to the NYPD to see if an investigation has been opened on the cops in this year’s videos wasn’t immediately returned.