‘ICE Bae’ puts Latina customs officer at center of immigration debate

Twitter’s “ICE Bae” is still getting plenty of heat.

Kiara Cervantes, 26, a Latina customs officer dubbed “ICE Bae” since appearing in a now-viral photo that showed her providing security for Vice President Pence during a visit to a Texas border facility last week, is getting blowback from critics of this administration’s handling of migrants, Newsweek reports.

Despite the “ICE Bae” nickname, referencing the acronym for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Cervantes actually works as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer,” a CBP official told the Daily News.

“I would like to say I was just doing my job,” Cervantes, who now boasts nearly 53,000 Twitter followers, tweeted about the Pence photo this week. “It was an honor and I take a lot of pride in my job!”

Advertisement

Soooo it’s crazy.... but here I am. I’m hearing something about a viral picture. I would like to say i was just doing my job.. providing security for the visit of @VP

. It was an honor and I take a lot of pride in my job! — Kiara C (@kiarace24) July 15, 2019

Some praised Cervantes for “protecting our borders” or suggested she “ignore the misinformed anti American haters,” but many have likened her “just doing my job” stance to statements by former Nazis.

“Take pride in putting people seeking refuge into cages?” one Twitter user questioned. Another called her a “monster.”

But Cervantes maintained in a tweet that she’s “grateful” for her “hectic” job: “I love protecting my country!”

Advertisement

“I want to inspire somebody to be a strong, educated, hardworking woman, man, anybody,” Cervantes said in a video posted to Twitter early Wednesday. “That’s all I want to come out of my 15 minutes of fame.”

CBP doesn’t seem to have an issue with Cervantes trending as of now. “CBP does not restrict employees from participating in social media for personal use,” the CBP official told the News. “As we have previously said, CBP employees are held to the highest expectation of conduct, both on and off duty and must adhere to CBP’s standards of conduct.”

Cervantes did not immediately respond to requests for comment.