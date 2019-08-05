Krispy Kreme and Reese’s launch peanut butter cup-flavored doughnuts for limited time

Krispy Kreme’s doughnut options just got even more indulgent.

The chain teamed up with Reese’s to launch two new peanut butter cups-flavored treats, available for a limited time starting Monday.

The different doughnuts are catered to sugar fiends who have a strong preference for either the chocolate or the peanut butter parts of the famous Reese’s cup candy.

The Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut is a chocolate Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in chocolate fudge icing and decorated with a Reese’s peanut butter icing drizzle. And the Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut is a chocolate Original Glazed doughnut filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in Reese’s peanut butter icing and decorated with a chocolate icing drizzle.

Advertisement

Krispy Kreme’s latest sweets follow up the company’s permanent launch of cream-filled Original Glazed doughnuts in Classic Kreme and Chocolate Kreme flavors in June.

“Our latest co-creation with Reese’s is our best yet! If the technology exists to fill a Krispy Kreme doughnut with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme and Chocolate Kreme, then how could we not offer that to America? Well it does. So we are. And it’s amazing,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement.

The Reese’s doughnuts will offered by the dozen, individually, or in a two-pack box made to resemble the two-cup packaging of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

This isn’t the first time the doughnut and candy giants have joined forces. Back in the summer of 2017, Krispy Kreme debuted limited time donuts filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme and topped with chocolate icing, chocolate and peanut butter drizzle, Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter chips and peanuts.