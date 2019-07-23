Lance Bass came out to Britney Spears on her wedding night in Vegas for the sweetest reason

If you’re looking to stop your friend from crying on her special day, here’s one way to do it.

Former NSYNC singer Lance Bass revealed on “What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Monday that he first came out to Britney Spears on her wedding night to stop her from crying.

“It was the night that she got married the first time,” Bass told Cohen, before the host interjected and confirmed it was the pop singer’s first marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander.

“So, I went up to Vegas to kind of see the craziness that was happening,” Bass continued. “She was a little upset once she realized what she had done, because it was a funny thing [at first], and then she really started crying. She was so upset. And so I took her to her room, and we were sitting on the bed, and she wouldn’t stop crying, so I was like, ‘I’m gay.’”

Bass then shrugged, causing the audience to laugh.

And the revelation did in fact stop Spears from crying.

“And was she sweet and supportive?” Cohen asked.

“Yeah, she chuckled,” Bass replied.

Spears’ first marriage to Alexander in 2004 was infamous due to its extremely short lifespan of 55 hours. The couple got hitched at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas at 5:30 a.m. in January. The next morning, the singer reportedly woke up “stunned,” and filed for an annulment shortly after.