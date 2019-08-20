NYC’s famed Di Fara Pizza shut down amid tax woes

This slice cuts the deepest.

Brooklyn’s beloved Di Fara Pizza has shut down amid outstanding state tax bills.

The depressing revelation came Tuesday as pictures of the shuttered pizza store circulated online and foodies wound up empty-handed outside its original Midwood storefront.

Di Fara Pizza in Midwood, Brooklyn, New York is pictured on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 after being seized by the New York State tax department. (Gardiner Anderson)

Advertisement

“This property has been seized for nonpayment of taxes and is now in the possession of the state of New York,” declared one notice labeled “New York State Department of Taxation and Finance” and attached to the Avenue J storefront’s metal gate.

Another notice listed the name and number of what appeared to be a state tax compliance agent. The agent did not respond to messages.

The news shocked disappointed pizza mavens from near and far who made the trek to the iconic spot Tuesday afternoon.

Fariha Lakhany came with her family from London to have lunch at the place she’s heard so much about.

Advertisement

“I’m starving. I’m gutted,” the 29-year-old said. “We came all the way. We really wanted to eat here. It’s big on Instagram so I’ve heard of a lot of people trying it.”

Democratic Mayoral Candidate Bill de Blasio defended his affinity for the $5 slice from Di Fara's, praising pizza man Dominic Demarco as an "artist" for the care he puts into every pie, as he was doing Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2013 at the small Midwood pizzeria.(Aaron Showalter/New York Daily News) (Aaron Showalter)

Lucas MacDonald and Julie Jastremski, both 18, didn’t have as far to travel, but were just as bummed.

“It’s my birthday, so we came for a birthday slice,” said Jastremski of Staten Island. “It’s sad to hear that it’s gone now. This would’ve been my first time.”

A Taxation Department spokesman said the seizure stems from $167,506 in outstanding tax debt the pizzeria owes the state.

“Seizing a business is always our last resort,” Taxation Department spokesman James Gazzale said. “Long before we seize a business we are in contact with the owner to let them know there is an outstanding tax debt.”

Gazzale declined to comment on the specifics of the Di Fara case, citing state privacy law.

Domenico De Marco, 82, who owns and operates Di Fara’s, called a family meeting to figure out their next steps, said one relative contacted by phone at her Brooklyn home.

Advertisement

“It all just happened so fast,” said the woman, who declined to share her name.

Margaret Mieles, daughter of the owner of Di Fara Pizza, is pictured in a cafe next door to the pizzeria in Midwood, Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. (Gardiner Anderson)

De Marco, who emigrated from Caserta, Italy, has been known to keep strict control over how his pizza is made, and for years, prohibited anyone else from preparing it.

The ingredients come from Italy, and because they’re of the highest quality, a slice costs $5. But fans still line up down the block to eat there.

De Marco’s attention to detail and fine-tuning his recipe have earned him fans and praise the world over. The late globe-trotting chef Anthony Bourdain called his slice “the best of the best.”

But De Marco apparently handed the dough and the sauce over to his daughter, Margaret Mieles, 48, who has been running the pizza joint since he stopped working about a year ago.

“My parents have nothing,” Mieles said. “Believe me when I tell you, we’re the simplest family that works hard and loves what we do. We just became popular for what we do.”

Di Fara Pizza in Midwood, Brooklyn, New York is pictured on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 after being seized by the New York State tax department. (Gardiner Anderson)

Advertisement

Around noon on Tuesday, pizza maker Dino Rella called Mieles to tell her they were being shut down.

“I had five pies that I was waiting to make. I was waiting for cheese,” he said. “I couldn’t even make it. They shut us down. I was waiting for cheese because my boss was stuck in traffic.”

When Mieles got there with the cheese, the locks had already been changed, and the storefront locked up.

“They are claiming in 2017 we didn’t pay corporate taxes,” she said. “I think they’re afraid our generation is going to start a new corporation and they’re not going to be paid. It’s the only thing that makes sense because it’s done so often. I can’t think what else would possess them to do this.”

Di Fara Pizza in Midwood, Brooklyn, New York is pictured on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 after being seized by the New York State tax department. (Gardiner Anderson)

Di Fara, which is known as much for its delicious slices covered in fresh basil as it is for its grungy vibe, has been a city mainstay, for the most part, since 1965.

Over the years, the city has shut it down several times for health code violations. The latest closure in May stemmed from evidence of mice and other violations.

Di Fara Pizza in Midwood, Brooklyn, New York is pictured on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 after being seized by the New York State tax department. (Gardiner Anderson)

But it has always re-opened.

This closure seems the most grave so far.

According to records kept by the state Department of State, the pizzeria owed the state more than $80,000 as of Feb. 2019. The tax debt to the state began piling up in 2014, Gazzale said.

It is unclear whether a second location contributed to the owner’s financial burden, though the business’ debt roughly coincides with the opening of the second Williamsburg pizzeria in 2018. That stand was open Tuesday.

Mieles said the family intends to pay its debt, which is why it began opening its Midwood location on Mondays, traditionally a day off for the family.

“I think once my voice gets to the right person in the tax office, it’ll be okay,” Mieles said. “It’s just not reaching there.”

At least one fan has started a gofundme website to raise dough for Di Fara’s.