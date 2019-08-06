WWII submarine that vanished in 1942 discovered off Alaskan islands

A team of searchers have discovered a WWII submarine nearly 80 years after it disappeared.

The USS Grunion sank during its inaugural mission, taking with it the 70 sailors aboard, according to NBC News.

After years of searching, part of the Grunion was found about 2,700 feet down off the coast of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands.

Tim Taylor, an ocean explorer from the Lost 52 Project, a group searching for submarines that went missing during WWII, said the group used unmanned subs and new cameras to make 3D images of the sunken vessel.

Advertisement

“This goes so far past video or still imagery, it truly is the future of recording historical underwater discoveries,” he said.

The images are so detailed that they will be subject to months of research, he added.

Before it sank, the USS Grunion rescued 16 survivors of an Army transport ship that had been torpedoed. It later sank two Japanese patrol boats. However, it disappeared some time after July 30, 1942 and was declared lost that October.

The sons of the ship’s commander, Mannert Abele, have headed the search for the missing vessel after receiving a tip from “a remarkable Japanese gentleman” in 2006. The brothers, Bruce, Brad and John, then worked with a geophysics and ocean engineering firm, to map and image large areas of the ocean floor before eventually locating the missing sub.