Saquon Barkley says Tom Brady ‘challenged’ him when they met earlier this year

Tom Brady challenged Saquon Barkley to be great.

The Giants star running back said Tuesday at the NFL’s 100th season kickoff in Manhattan that he first met Brady at this year’s Met Gala.

The six-time Super Bowl winner congratulated Barkley on a great rookie season. But then, Barkley said, “he challenged me.”

“But can you do it for five years? Can you do it for 10?” Brady asked the second-year player.

“I’m standing there at the Met Gala ready to run through a brick wall,” Barkley said to laughs at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

The Giants visit the Patriots in Foxborough Thursday in their preseason finale. Barkley won’t play in that game, but he’ll be back in Week 6 to face Brady on Thursday Night Football.

Interestingly enough, the NFL aired its promo on Tuesday night and Eli Manning is in it. The league has earmarked that rematch of 2007 and 2011 Super Bowl foes as a landmark game on this 100th season schedule, but rookie Daniel Jones lurks behind Manning if he falters out of the gate.

Co-host Kyle Brandt actually pivoted from a discussion Tuesday on leading men in acting and said to Barkley: there’s a lot of debate about who your leading man should be (on the Giants).

Barkley froze, knowing he’s not supposed to say a word.

“Uhhhh,” Barkley said with a nervous smile. “You’re putting me on the spot here.”

Barkley told a funny story, though, when asked about which fan base was the craziest.

He said Eagles fans, because on his first trip to Philadelphia last season, one kid yelled some words at him that an 11- or 12-year-old shouldn’t know. And another Eagles fan at Lincoln Financial Field told Barkley’s dad to take his son’s jersey off.

Barkley said his dad “wasn’t having it,” and laughed that it was a good thing his mom was there to prevent a bigger story from developing.

Later on Tuesday, Barkley sat on a panel with host Rich Eisen and great RBs Barry Sanders, LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis.

Barkley told a good story about his “welcome to the NFL moment” wasn’t in a game; it was when he met Eli Manning, a guy he’d grown up watching.

“Now you’ve got to line up alongside this guy and protect this guy and hopefully help him win another Super Bowl,” Barkley said.

All the retired running backs were asked who the best back in the league is at this moment, meanwhile, sitting just feet away from Barkley.

All of them said Barkley was right there in the conversation, and on the verge of being on top.

But Tomlinson chose the Rams’ Todd Gurley. Sanders named the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott and the Jets’ Le’Veon Bell.

Barkley said “personally I feel like I’m the best running back in the league.”

And Davis applauded that attitude.

“As a back, you have to think that,” Davis said.

Barkley nodded, with the knowing look of a man who intends to claim the crown.