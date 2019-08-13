Whitney Cummings posts topless photo to block extortion attempt

Whitney Cummings blocked an extortion attempt by taking matters into her own hands.

The comedian shared an intimate photo of herself on social media after people who had obtained the image either threatened to sell the picture or post it if she didn’t give them money.

“They all must think I’m way more famous than I am, but they also must think I’m way more easily intimidated than I am,” Cummings tweeted Monday.

“If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it’s gonna be me. So here it all is, you foolish dorks.”

Advertisement

Cummings explained that she had accidentally posted a picture that showed part of her breast to her Instagram story in April and deleted it upon realizing.

“When a woman in the public eye is extorted, we have to spend time, money and energy dealing with it, hiring lawyers and security experts, and living with a pit in our stomach about when and how we will be humiliated,” she wrote in another tweet.

“Y’all can have my nipple, but not my time or money anymore.”

Cummings, 36, is the creator of the sitcom “2 Broke Girls,” as well as her own comedy series, “Whitney,” which she starred on.

Advertisement

Two months ago, actress Bella Thorne shared her own private photos on social media after a hacker threatened to release them. Thorne wrote at the time, “I can sleep better knowing I took my power back.”