Prep Rally

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Want one place to get all your high school sports news? Our Prep Rally newsletter is what you need. Twice a week, we’ll deliver all the scores, news and features you crave, straight from our award-winning high school sports columnist, Eric Sondheimer.

You’ll learn about players to keep an eye on, playoff pairings, player transfers, the best coaches and much, much more.

Manage your L.A. Times newsletter subscriptions

Recent Newsletters

The Prep Rally Team

  • EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times

    Eric Sondheimer

    Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement