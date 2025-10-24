Here’s your guide to the TV and movies everyone’s talking about. There’s more content on more platforms vying for your attention than ever, and we want to be your one-stop guide to the pop culture everyone’s talking about, or should be.
Every Friday, we’ll bring you recommendations for the TV and streaming movies you can’t miss; expert analysis of the biggest news and trends in home viewing; exclusive interviews with the talent behind your favorite titles; and irreverent conversation about the shows, movies and moments we’re obsessing over.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for everything about the TV shows and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.
Recent Newsletters
In this week’s Screen Gab, ‘Nobody Wants This’ star Timothy Simons talks marriage and platonic friendships, plus streaming suggestions for your weekend.
In this week’s Screen Gab, “The Diplomat” boss talks about that “West Wing” reunion, plus streaming suggestions for your weekend.
In this week’s Screen Gab, ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ boss talks about the season’s nod to ‘Mindhunter,’ plus streaming suggestions for your weekend.
In this week’s Screen Gab, Michael Waldron, the co-creator of Hulu’s new comedy starring Glen Powell, stops by to discuss his approach to the show, and we recommend a few films to watch.
The Screen Gab Team
-
Yvonne Villarreal is a senior television writer for the Calendar section and co-host of “The Envelope” podcast.
-
-
-
-