Sign up for 8 to 3, a newsletter about school, kids and parenting

What’s going on with school? What do our kids need?

How will hybrid learning work for working parents? What stands between my child’s school and full reopening next fall? Who makes the decisions that affect my family, what guides them, and who’s being left out?

And most important, after a year of false starts, runaway rumors and bitter policy battles, whom can I trust?

Countless California parents are struggling with these questions, and they’ve learned the hard way that there are no easy answers.

Your host

I’m Sonja Sharp, a reporter at The Times, a California native and the mother of a 5-year-old. Between graduating from UC Berkeley and moving to L.A., I covered crime and culture in New York City, writing about DIY abortion for the Village Voice, teen infanticide for VICE and Hasidic ragers for the Wall Street Journal. In my first year at The Times, I wrote about fur bans, baby raves and Bel-Air food trucks, among other delightfully diverse subjects.

Then came COVID. And like most parents, my personal and professional focus narrowed to a single, urgent problem — school. Was it safe? Would it reopen? What would happen to my child and to the millions of others now learning at home?

As a reporter, I was immediately drawn to mothers on the margins, and to the thousands of low-wage workers who kept preschools and daycares open when K-12 schools went remote. I became an expert on the complex tangle of law, labor, funding and bureaucracy that governs childcare and education in California. And I dedicated myself to answering the questions that keep California families up at night.