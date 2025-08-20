Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and beyond: The Envelope newsletter is your comprehensive guide to the entertainment industry’s top prizes. Plus, you’ll receive highlights from The Envelope video podcast , a weekly digest of our best entertainment industry coverage and more.

Sign up for The Envelope Get exclusive awards season news, in-depth interviews and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis straight to your inbox. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Manage your L.A. Times newsletter subscriptions