We’ll bring you stories that capture the diversity and complexity of American Latinx communities, stories that span culture, sports, national politics and the local issues that shape them.
Get the Latinx Files newsletter
Stories that capture the multitudes within the American Latinx community.
By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.
Recent Newsletters
After abandoning the Democrats in 2024, Latinx voters repudiated Trump and Republicans on election night.
- Voices
Commentary: After L.A.’s summer of immigration raids, is it OK to root for the Dodgers in the World Series?
Is it OK to root for the Dodgers? Latinos express ethical dilemmas of backing L.A.’s team during the World Series.
Día de Muertos is a great opportunity for children to learn more about their family’s history and departed loved ones.
What’s happening in Chicago feels like a mirror image of what transpired in Los Angeles over the summer.
The Latinx Files Team
-
Fidel Martinez is the editorial director of De Los, the Los Angeles Times vertical that explores Latino culture and identity.
-
Carlos De Loera is a reporter with De Los, the Los Angeles Times vertical that explores Latino culture and identity.