Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.
Look for anything and everything in the Sports Report newsletter, delivered weekday mornings to your inbox. We’ll look at what is going on in the L.A. sports scene and across the country, focusing on the best, most interesting or strangest stories of the day.
Recent Newsletters
The Lakers confirmed that Joey and Jesse Buss, who both had been executives with the team, are no longer with the franchise.
LeBron James didn’t try to take over the game in his season debut, and it helped the Lakers to a win over Utah.
LeBron James makes his season debut, scoring 11 points and handing out 12 assists as Lakers defeat the Utah Jazz.
Having just finished yet another grueling October campaign, the Dodgers are bracing for the long road required to get back.
The Rams escape with a win (and first place) against Seattle while the Chargers are routed by Jacksonville.
For the fourth time in his career, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is a unanimous selection for the MVP award.
From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: Dalton Knecht soared through the air for an emphatic two-handed dunk.
Almost everyone in baseball, it seems, is waiting to see how aggressive the Dodgers will be this offseason.
Luka Doncic dazzles with 38 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Lakers defeat the Charlotte Hornets.
Matthew Stafford passes for four touchdowns as Rams increase winning streak to four with victory over the 49ers.
The World Series champion Dodgers pick up the contract options on third baseman Max Muncy and reliever Alex Vesia.
Lakers almost give the game away at the end, but Luka Doncic’s 35 points pace them to a win over the Spurs.
Your host
-
I’m assistant sports editor for The Times and a sports fan for as long as I can remember. I live and die with all our local teams.