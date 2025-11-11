Advertisement

The Wide Shot

This newsletter offers insights on the top stories and trends changing Hollywood and show business. We’ll take you through the nuts and bolts of the biggest stories from our Hollywood Inc. team, including our investigations, scoops, profiles and analyses.

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Manage your L.A. Times newsletter subscriptions

Recent Newsletters

The Wide Shot Team

  • Samantha Masunaga.

    Samantha Masunaga

    Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios.

Advertisement