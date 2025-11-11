This newsletter offers insights on the top stories and trends changing Hollywood and show business. We’ll take you through the nuts and bolts of the biggest stories from our Hollywood Inc. team, including our investigations, scoops, profiles and analyses.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.
Recent Newsletters
More than a decade after “The Hunger Games” hit the big screen, a theatrical play will open in London, the latest in a recent string of movie-to-stage adaptations.
Hollywood’s workers have endured the pandemic, strikes and production slowdowns in L.A. Now they’re up against an onslaught of layoffs throughout the industry.
Warner Bros. Discovery has officially put itself up for sale. But there are many uncertainties still to be worked out, including the identity of a potential successful bidder.
Netflix might be known for its shows, but the streamer’s investment in film, including the recently released “Frankenstein” from Guillermo del Toro, is all part of its strategy.
Stung by the loss of subscribers, cable and satellite services are aggressively developing ways to court cord-cutters.
The Wide Shot Team
-
Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios.