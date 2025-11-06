Every week, we’ll take you along on the soft-dirt trails around L.A. as well as the cement-topped spots where nature incredibly thrives. We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga. And you’ll find plenty of tips on how to get started on your new outdoors life and what gear you’ll need.
We'll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.
Recent Newsletters
Elephant Hill has potential, advocates say, to be another Debs Park-style of open space. Will the public agencies save it before it’s too late?
Want to find fall foliage in and around Los Angeles? Below you’ll find tips on what to look for and how to find the best hikes for autumnal colors.
Have you filled out your ballot yet? If not, consider hitting one of these hiking trails near a ballot drop box, pairing an enjoyable hobby with an, at times, stressful civic duty.
Still today, too many Angelenos think the Los Angeles River is a concrete flood channel. The L.A. River has been a source of life for thousands of years. Here’s why you should explore its natural areas.
We talk often in the outdoors community about the risks that wild animals, like bears, mountain lions and rattlesnakes, pose. But our lack of planning poses a much more likely danger than an animal on the trail.