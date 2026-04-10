Dodgers Debate: Taking advantage of bad baseball

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The Dodgers are looking pretty good! But not necessarily against good teams. And Hello Kitty? WATCH BASEBALL. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson talk about bobbleheads, bullpen and age concerns on the team.