Dodgers Debate NLDS GAME 4: The Dodgers Advance to the NLCS

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The three-peat is still on as the Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 4 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson discuss how the team dominated the Braves and what is ahead as the Dodgers try to get to the World Series.