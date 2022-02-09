Noah Walker is an American architect and the founder of Walker Workshop, a design-build firm based in Los Angeles, California, that is known for creating modern structures that are warmly minimal and deeply rooted in the context of their location. One of Walker’s first projects, the Oak Pass House, went on to gain international acclaim including winning “Home of the Year” in 2016 as well as inclusion in the Arch Daily 100, a list of the 100 most important works of architecture in the United States. Walker was a finalist for HGTV’s Fresh Faces of Design in 2017. Walker received his master’s in architecture degree from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Arts in the Growth and Structure of Cities from Haverford College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has over fifteen years of experience on both coasts with a specific focus on design-build methods of project delivery. Walker is both a Registered Architect and a licensed general contractor in the state of California. walkerworkshop.com

