Prosperity Toss Salad, your Lunar New Year dish
For our “Chef That!” video series, Singapore’s Zor Tan, of the Michelin-starred Restaurant Born, demonstrates his take on lo hei or yu sheng, known as the “prosperity toss” salad for Lunar New Year.
- Share via
Zor Tan, who is the chef and owner of the Michelin-starred Restaurant Born in Singapore, was in Los Angeles recently to cook a collaborative dinner with 88 Club’s Mei Lin. One of the dishes on the menu was yu sheng, a Lunar New Year specialty known by several other names, including lo hei or prosperity toss. Made with raw fish and thin, long slices of vegetables and fruit, it’s a wonderful salad to serve any time of the year. But during Lunar New Year celebrations, especially on the seventh day (Feb. 23 this year), families and friends often gather around the yu sheng platter and then toss the salad with their chopsticks while shouting “Huat ah!” or other wishes for prosperity and good fortune in the new year. Get the full recipe here.