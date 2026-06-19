Sean’s Story of Hope
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Sean grew up in a family of first responders - his father and sister are both firefighters, and he served as an EMT for over a decade. Showing up for others has always been in his blood.
Sean also grew up with asthma. Fortunate to have a doctor who advocated for clinical trials, his early experiences shaped his understanding of what modern medicine could do.
Now, Sean has transitioned from the EMT field to Pfizer’s Clinical Research Unit. He is an integral part of the early and critical stage of bringing potential new medicines to life.
For Sean, every trial that moves forward is a chance to give someone else the opportunity to participate in the development of much-needed medicines.
To learn more about Pfizer Clinical trials & PfizerConnect, a way to get connected to Pfizer clinical trials that may be a fit for you, click here.
In Partnership with Pfizer.
Sean also grew up with asthma. Fortunate to have a doctor who advocated for clinical trials, his early experiences shaped his understanding of what modern medicine could do.
Now, Sean has transitioned from the EMT field to Pfizer’s Clinical Research Unit. He is an integral part of the early and critical stage of bringing potential new medicines to life.
For Sean, every trial that moves forward is a chance to give someone else the opportunity to participate in the development of much-needed medicines.
To learn more about Pfizer Clinical trials & PfizerConnect, a way to get connected to Pfizer clinical trials that may be a fit for you, click here.
In Partnership with Pfizer.