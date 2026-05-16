Masters of the Mic: The Narrators Defining the Sound of Modern Storytelling

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



During a panel recorded in April 2026 at LA Times Festival of Books, host Karen Griggsby Bates led an illuminating discussion with premier audiobook narrators Julia Whan, Dominic Hoffman, January LaVoy, and Scott Brick. The masters of the craft peeled back the curtain on the demanding production process, explaining how they balance home or professional studios, manage rigorous schedules, and handle manuscript preparation—ranging from deep textual analysis to hiring professional researchers.



The conversation centered heavily on the artistic realities of narration, which the panelists characterized as full-body acting disguised as voiceover work. They detailed the intense physical and mental focus required to credibly embody diverse characters across ages, genders, and socioeconomic backgrounds without resorting to stereotypes. Addressing industry challenges, the speakers highlighted how human imperfection and unique life experiences differentiate their work from artificial intelligence. This technical nuance directly tied into a broader conversation regarding fair compensation, with Whan passionately advocating for transitioning the industry toward a publishing-style royalty model to protect human creators.

