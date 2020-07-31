Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Alan Parker, director of ‘Midnight Express’ and ‘Evita,’ dies at 76

Director Alan Parker on the set of "The Commitments."
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
July 31, 2020
9:16 AM
Oscar-nominated English director Alan Parker, known for his work on “Evita,” “Bugsy Malone,""Midnight Express” and other memorable films, died Friday morning after a long illness, the British Film Institute confirmed. He was 76.

Throughout his career, Parker directed, wrote and produced more than 20 projects spanning multiple decades. Collectively, his films won 10 Oscars, 10 Golden Globes and 19 BAFTA Awards. In 1979, he received his first Oscar nomination for directing “Midnight Express,” followed by a second directing nomination 10 years later for “Mississippi Burning.”

Among Parker’s other credits are “The Commitments,” “Fame,” “Birdy,” “Angel Heart,” “Angela’s Ashes” and most recently, 2003’s “The Life of David Gale.”

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

