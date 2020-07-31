Alan Parker, director of ‘Midnight Express’ and ‘Evita,’ dies at 76

Oscar-nominated English director Alan Parker, known for his work on “Evita,” “Bugsy Malone,""Midnight Express” and other memorable films, died Friday morning after a long illness, the British Film Institute confirmed. He was 76.

Throughout his career, Parker directed, wrote and produced more than 20 projects spanning multiple decades. Collectively, his films won 10 Oscars, 10 Golden Globes and 19 BAFTA Awards. In 1979, he received his first Oscar nomination for directing “Midnight Express,” followed by a second directing nomination 10 years later for “Mississippi Burning.”

Among Parker’s other credits are “The Commitments,” “Fame,” “Birdy,” “Angel Heart,” “Angela’s Ashes” and most recently, 2003’s “The Life of David Gale.”