Media mogul Sumner Redstone, whose empire included Viacom and CBS, dies at 97

Sumner Redstone, the pugnacious Hollywood titan who controlled media giants Viacom and CBS, died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles after a lengthy illness, according to National Amusements, the Redstone family’s private holding company that controls what is now ViacomCBS. He was 97.

Redstone coined the phrase “content is king,” and he firmly believed that companies that produced the most popular movies and TV shows, including “Star Trek,” “60 Minutes,” “NCIS” and “SpongeBob SquarePants,” would always be more valuable than distribution channels.

The mogul had been in poor health for years. He grudgingly relinquished his title of executive chairman of the two media companies amid controversy in 2016.

His final years and legacy were tarnished by scandals at his companies and tawdry allegations in his personal life. A former girlfriend alleged in a 2015 lawsuit that Redstone had lost his mental capacity and that others were manipulating him for personal gain. The suit, which was dismissed, focused a harsh light on the fierce power struggles, personal slights and insatiable appetite that were hallmarks of the combative billionaire.

Advertisement

“Over the course of his distinguished life and career, Sumner played a critical role in shaping the landscape of the modern media and entertainment industry,” National Amusements said Wednesday in a statement. “He transformed a regional theater chain into a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry. At National Amusements, he transformed a regional theater chain into a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry. Sumner was also a keen investor who took stakes in a variety of companies ... which he built into prominent, international and industry-leading conglomerates in the media industry.

“Sumner was a man of unrivaled passion and perseverance, who devoted his life to his belief in the power of content,” the company said. “With his passing, the media industry he loved so dearly loses one of its great champions.”

Unlike contemporaries Rupert Murdoch and Ted Turner, Redstone was not a visionary driven by a passion to influence media or by a fascination with technology. Rather, he was a hard-charging lawyer and iron-willed deal maker who loved the limelight, the stock market and the attention of women. He pursued power and wealth through the accumulation of content companies.

Redstone’s lasting imprint will be his role in accelerating media consolidation and his battles to build, then maintain the empire he constructed over three decades. The lawyer-turned-media tycoon ran the family’s Massachusetts regional movie theater chain, National Amusements, until he was in his early 60s. He then embarked on a spectacular buying spree that culminated with control of CBS — America’s most-watched TV network — the Paramount Pictures film studio, the Simon & Schuster publishing house and such well-known cable channels as Nickelodeon, MTV, VH1, Showtime, Comedy Central, TV Land and BET.

Advertisement

Along the way, he bullied and bulldozed trusted deputies, business rivals, family members and, at times, even his own children.

He survived a deadly hotel fire in Boston in 1979, crouched on a window ledge outside a room as flames licked his legs and arms.

“The will to survive is the will to win, too,” he told The Times in 2000.

He and his daughter, Shari Redstone, triumphed in bitter boardroom battles at Viacom and then CBS in recent years. They ousted entrenched managers and board directors who had long been among Redstone’s closest friends. In December, Shari Redstone achieved her goal of reuniting Viacom and CBS after 13 years of separation.

Advertisement

“My father led an extraordinary life that not only shaped entertainment as we know it today, but created an incredible family legacy,” Shari Redstone said Wednesday in a statement. “Through it all, we shared a great love for one another and he was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. I am so proud to be his daughter and I will miss him always.”

In the end, Sumner Redstone was a shell of his former self, a virtual prisoner in his Mediterranean-style mansion overlooking Beverly Hills. Forbes recently estimated Redstone’s worth at $3 billion — less than half what it was just six years ago. He was unable to speak intelligibly because of vocal cord damage, sustained in the fire, a condition that worsened with age.

In his 2001 autobiography, “A Passion to Win,” Redstone wrote that media touches “the hearts and minds” of huge numbers of people and, in his estimation, no other company could match his “for its effect on lives all over the world.” But his boast did not stand the test of time. ViacomCBS now is a medium-sized player, dwarfed by Walt Disney Co., Comcast, AT&T and technology titans Netflix, Amazon, Google and Facebook.

Redstone’s death will not trigger changes in the management or ownership structure of ViacomCBS. The media company is controlled by National Amusements, which Sumner Redstone owned with an 80% stake. The Sumner M. Redstone National Amusements Trust have long held his shares. With his passing, seven trustees including Shari Redstone and two of her children will oversee his stake in National Amusements.

Advertisement

Shari Redstone separately owns the remaining 20% of National Amusements.

“Sumner Redstone was a brilliant visionary, operator and dealmaker, who single-handedly transformed a family-owned drive-in theater company into a global media portfolio,” ViacomCBS Chief Executive Bob Bakish said in a statement. “He was a force of nature and fierce competitor, who leaves behind a profound legacy in both business and philanthropy.”

Sumner Murray Rothstein was born in Boston on May 27, 1923, the first of two sons of Belle Ostrovsky and Max Rothstein. Fear of anti-Semitism drove his father to change the family name to Redstone in 1940, just after Nazi Germany began its march through Europe.

Max Rothstein, who took the name Michael Redstone, sold linoleum out of the back of a truck. Later, he became a restaurant and nightclub owner, buying Boston’s Latin Quarter club from the father of broadcast journalist Barbara Walters. With his earnings, he bought land for drive-in movie theaters and opened the first in 1936 in Long Island, N.Y. Soon, this new version of entertainment became more lucrative than nightclubs.

Advertisement

His father was tough, but it was Redstone’s demanding mother who pushed her oldest son to achieve.

“If I was supposed to practice [the piano] for one hour, she would sneak in and put the clock back 30 minutes so that I would actually play for an hour and a half,” Redstone wrote in his book.

The family was known for its caustic relationships. Redstone endeavored to please his mother and would later complain that “nothing was ever good enough for her.”

He excelled academically, earning high grades at the rigorous Boston Latin School, where he was the president of the debate team and graduated at the top of his class.

Advertisement

“There was only one Number One and that had to be me,” Redstone wrote.

His intelligence, tenacity and photographic memory made Redstone a formidable foe. He studied foreign languages at Harvard College and was recruited to join a special intelligence group that worked to break Japan’s military and diplomatic codes in World War II. Redstone graduated from Harvard in 1944 and was admitted to Harvard Law School.

Three years later, Redstone earned his law degree and married Phyllis Raphael, whom he had met at a temple dance. After stints with the U.S. Court of Appeals and as a special assistant to the U.S. attorney general, Redstone accepted a post with a prominent law firm.

He once argued a case before the U.S. Supreme Court, and a few years later, the ruthless mobster Bugsy Siegel tried to hire him. But Redstone declined.

Advertisement

He would ditch his job as a tax attorney in 1954 to go to work for his father at Northeast Theater Corp., which owned three drive-in theaters. Though his father questioned the wisdom of leaving a high-paying job to work for just $5,000 a year, Redstone would later say, “All I saw was opportunity.”

Redstone tussled with zoning boards, business rivals and suppliers. By the 1960s, the family firm had grown to more than 40 theaters. The company began converting some into indoor complexes, recognizing that it could multiply its revenue by showing several films at the same time on different screens. Redstone even trademarked the word “multiplex.”

When Redstone believed that Hollywood movie studios were gouging cinemas by charging exorbitant fees for films, he waged a more than 15-year battle that ultimately changed how movies were parceled out to theaters.

By the early 1980s, Redstone recognized that home video and cable TV would hurt the movie theater business. He became even more certain that the industry’s future lay in the creation of content rather than theaters and other systems that distributed it.

Advertisement

In 1986, he saw an opportunity to be a major player. At the age of 63, he mounted a hostile takeover of Viacom, which owned cable TV systems and cable channels, including Nickelodeon and another upstart, MTV, which played music videos. He agreed to pay $3.4 billion, borrowing heavily to pull off the deal in 1987, saying, “I bet my life on Viacom, and I was looking forward to making the company a huge success.”

Buying Viacom transformed Redstone and his holdings, but he wanted more. In 1993, while lieutenants were negotiating to buy NBC and CNBC from General Electric, they received a call from Redstone. He had just heard Paramount Pictures was in play and, although NBC appeared to be a better deal, Redstone was interested only in pursuing Paramount.

“Paramount was the only studio that gave him the time of day when he was a small theater circuit owner,” the late Frank Biondi, former Viacom chief executive, would later say. “It was like the Yankee bat boy growing up and buying the Yankees.”

Acquiring Paramount proved more bruising than the pursuit of Viacom. For six months, Redstone battled former Paramount executive Barry Diller, who was then running home shopping network QVC, for control of the Melrose Avenue studio.

Advertisement

Diller’s company was backed by cable TV mogul John Malone, and the bidding war between Viacom and QVC drove Paramount’s price to nearly $10 billion — $2 billion more than Redstone had initially offered — and far more than analysts said the studio was worth.

To gain the cash flow needed to pull off the deal, Viacom merged with Blockbuster, then the nation’s dominant video store chain.

During the first decade of Redstone’s tenure, Paramount won Academy Awards with movies such as “Braveheart,” “Forrest Gump” and “Saving Private Ryan,” and mined box office gold with “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Trek” films. Viacom approached Paramount films like an investment portfolio, hedging bets on some films by taking on financial partners in individual films. Now that strategy is practiced industry-wide.

In 2000, at the age of 77, Redstone capped his empire with the more than $37-billion takeover of CBS, a fortress of old media that included the CBS broadcast network, cable channels, billboards and one of the nation’s largest chain of TV and radio stations.

Advertisement

He achieved his goal: Viacom ranked as one of the world’s biggest media companies. Six years later, Redstone divided the company into two entities, which allowed him to serve as chairman — and collect dividends and rich compensation packages — from both companies. The split also solved an internal skirmish by creating corporate fiefdoms for his two favorite deputies: Tom Freston, the architect of MTV’s prominence in the ‘80s and ‘90s; and Leslie Moonves, who turned the once moribund CBS television network into America’s most watched network.

Redstone was known for being extraordinarily fickle. He fired Biondi, Viacom’s longtime chief, in 1996, two years after the Paramount purchase, and took the reins himself. After the merger with CBS, Redstone had agreed to leave operational control of Viacom to CBS head Mel Karmazin. But Redstone forced him out.

In 2006, he booted Freston as Viacom CEO less than a year after Freston took the top job. That summer, Redstone publicly dismissed Tom Cruise — one of Paramount’s most bankable stars.

He was irked that Cruise was making more money on some Paramount films than was the studio. Then, in 2016, it was Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman — Redstone’s lieutenant for nearly 30 years — who suffered the wrath of the Redstones. He left the company after a volley of lawsuits.

Advertisement

The Redstone family was famously fractured and feuds often wound up in court.

In 2006, Redstone was sued by his nephew Michael Redstone, who alleged that his uncle had cheated him out of his share of the family fortune. But courts determined that the statute of limitations had expired.

That same year, Redstone was sued by his only son, Brent, who accused his father of using the family’s investment vehicle, National Amusements, as a slush fund. Brent Redstone, in court documents, complained that his father treated his sister with “extreme favoritism.”

Brent Redstone eventually received a $240-million settlement to give up his stake in National Amusements. In recent years, father and son had little contact, a person close to Redstone said.

Advertisement

His relationship with his daughter, Shari Redstone, who currently serves as ViacomCBS chairwoman, also was tumultuous.

As part of Redstone’s 2000 divorce from his wife of 52 years, he promised that Shari would eventually be allowed to succeed him as chairman of both public companies. But over the years, the two squabbled over corporate succession, Viacom’s leadership and plans to expand National Amusements internationally.

Sumner Redstone once sent a letter to Forbes magazine, chastising his daughter.

“While my daughter talks of good governance,” Sumner Redstone wrote in the 2007 letter, “she apparently ignores the cardinal rule of good governance that the boards of the two public companies, Viacom and CBS, should select my successor…. It must be remembered that I gave to my children their stock; and it is I, with little or no contribution on their part, who built these great media companies.”

Advertisement

For months, father and daughter communicated by fax. They came together in 2008 to save their empire by selling assets and restructuring debt amid the financial crisis. Stock in the two companies eventually rebounded.

For more than a decade, Redstone presided over his corporate dominion from his mansion known for its gigantic tanks of exotic fish. He had long left the operations of his companies to lieutenants Dauman and Moonves. A computer terminal with a stock ticker was placed next to his easy chair so he could monitor his companies’ performance.

Tensions mounted again in 2012 as Redstone’s much-younger female companions took on central roles in his life. Once again, Shari Redstone was shunted aside.

At Viacom’s annual shareholder meeting in Los Angeles in 2014, one of Redstone’s last public events, a makeshift curtain was erected on a Paramount sound stage, obscuring investors’ view of the stage until Redstone had taken his place behind a table. Then, the curtain was pulled back. His distinctive red hair was white, and he struggled to speak and to walk, but he was too proud to be seen using a wheelchair.

Advertisement

When Viacom’s fortunes faltered, the stock price terminal was whisked away.

Then, in late 2015, the elder Redstone kicked two women out of his home in the Beverly Park neighborhood. One of them, Manuela Herzer, challenged Redstone’s mental competence in a lawsuit.

After the girlfriends were gone, Shari Redstone said that she and her three children, who called their grandfather “Grumpy,” were able to reunite with him and the bond between father and daughter intensified.

But the economics of television was changing. Cable cord-cutting eroded the value of Viacom, which is heavily reliant on advertising and cable TV fees. Shari Redstone first floated a merger in 2016 but retreated. She tried again in 2018 but was rebuffed by then-CBS chief Moonves, who was forced out months later amid a sexual harassment scandal. The boards of two companies eventually concluded they needed to unite to compete with Disney and Netflix.

Advertisement

Redstone received more than $169 million in salary, bonuses and other benefits from his two companies during a three-year period between 2012 and 2014 and generated $200 million in proceeds from stock options.

Redstone contributed more than $150 million to various institutions, universities and causes. Sizable donations were made to Massachusetts General Hospital, USC Keck School of Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Harvard Law School, Cambodian Children’s Fund and the Global Poverty Project, among others. In 2014, he donated $30 million to George Washington University.

He had set up a generation-skipping trust to benefit his five grandchildren — Brent’s daughters, Keryn Redstone and Lauren Redstone Ellis; and Shari’s children, Brandon Korff, Kimberlee Ostheimer and Tyler Korff. He intentionally bypassed his two children.

Seven trustees, including Shari Redstone and her son Tyler, will oversee the controlling stakes in ViacomCBS.

Advertisement

Redstone long kept a tight grip on his affairs, once stating, “I’m in control now, and I’ll be in control after I die.”